Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s taped Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 109,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 15.96% from the previous week’s 94,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.02 key demo rating.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.02 key demo rating. Last week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #130 for the night on cable in viewership, tied with The Weather Channel’s 7am airing of America’s Morning Headquarters, which also drew a 0.02 key demo rating for the #150 ranking on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show did not make the Cable Top 150.

Thursday’s Impact drew the nineteenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, tied with the February 17 show, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with fourteen other episodes. Sports competition from Thursday included one College Football game on ESPN, four College Basketball games on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on FS1, B1G Men’s Hockey on the Big Ten Network, and one UEFA soccer game on TUDN, plus the big NFL game between the Packers and the Titans on Amazon, which is now listed with network TV. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 15.96% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 15.50% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was even with the episode that aired one year before. The 2021 episode was the Turning Point go-home show.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Tucker Carlson Tonight also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.629 million viewers, tied with The Five on FOX News, which also drew a 0.23 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The NFL Thursday Night Football game between the Packers and the Titans on Amazon topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with 10.320 million viewers. The NFL game on Amazon also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for broadcast TV with a 3.71 rating.

Thursday’s taped Over Drive go-home edition of Impact had the following advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for Over Drive, Black Taurus vs. PJ Black in the semi-finals match for the X-Division Title Tournament, Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin in an Old School Rules match, Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Raj Singh and Shera vs. Aussie Open vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey of The Bullet Club, Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz, plus Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young in the first-ever Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Multiverse of Matches episode)

April 14 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 107,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Rebellion episode)

May 5 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 12 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Under Siege episode)

May 19 Episode: 119,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 26 Episode: 125,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 2 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 9 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 16 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 23 Episode: 108,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Slammiversary episode)

June 30 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 7 Episode: 119,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Against All Odds episode)

July 14 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 21 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 28 Episode: 96,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 4 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 11 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 92,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Emergence episode)

August 25 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 1 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 60,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 15 Episode: 67,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 82,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 29 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Victory Road episode)

October 6 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 13 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

October 20 Episode: 96,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 27 Episode: 101,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 3 Episode: 56,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 24 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode