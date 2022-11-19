CM Punk jokes on injury, AEW backstage fight during CFFC commentary

CM Punk was once again behind the mic at the Cage Fury Fighting Championship 115 event last night which was held at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.

The former AEW World champion was joking with the other two announcers at one point and it was noted that Punk was nursing his shoulder.

“Everything is hurting, I’m nursing everything,” Punk said laughing before adding, “My hand hurts,” as he joked about punching someone.

His co-host then said that they might do Fury Pro Wrestling next and they’re looking for a big signing, prompting Punk to laugh.

“You don’t want me,” he said point blank, as the other announcer chimed in laughing saying, “Don’t let him do any press conferences, alright?”

Punk seemed to be in good spirits despite everything that happened over the past few months.

