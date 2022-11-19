Full Gear 2022 crosses the $1 million figure in gate money

AEW President Tony Khan announced that tonight’s Full Gear has crossed the $1 million figure in gate money.

This is the first Full Gear that has topped $1 million and it’s the company’s fourth straight pay-per-view over that mark.

Besides Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and now Full Gear, AEW also had Dynamite: Grand Slam which made over $1 million.

This has been a very successful year for AEW when it comes to pay-per-view ticket sales and it’s the first one with the involvement of CM Punk when it comes to doing over a million dollar gates.











