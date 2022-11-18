Steve Austin/WWE update

As noted, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin could be returning to the ring for another match as WWE officials want him to do more with the company. It was noted that the previous regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted Austin to come back for another match, but WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took it a step further and actually made an offer to The Texas Rattlesnake for a match. This was revealed after Austin posted a new workout video showing how he’s in great shape.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there have been talks between the two sides about another match.

While there’s a lot of recent talk about Austin being up for another match, likely at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, it has been confirmed that there is something in “the discussion phase,” with the situation described as “smoke to the fire.”

WWE officials are keeping a tight lid on the ideas being discussed internally for Austin’s next match. An obvious idea would be to have Austin work with a younger, up & coming talent such as Austin Theory or Baron Corbin, similar to what they did with veteran Kevin Owens this past year. There’s also the potential “dream match scenario” where Austin would go up against someone like a John Cena or Brock Lesnar, or even a CM Punk, depending on the circumstances. WWE could have the Austin dream match on one night, and The Rock vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the other night, and that would make the show a must-watch, perhaps the most-watched WrestleMania of all-time.

Regarding Punk potentially working the role, if he were free from his AEW contract, it was noted that from a WWE creative team standpoint, there’s a negative feeling on the idea because most of the writers have followed what happened with Punk in AEW. However, it was noted that they also recognize that this will be a call made by the WWE higher-ups, and even with the negativity aspect, if you are just talking business, Punk’s involvement would be something bigger than anything else they could create.

There’s no word yet on how the talks between WWE and Austin are going, but it was previously indicated that initially the two sides were “far apart on terms” for the contract to wrestle another match.

Please support us, click here:

