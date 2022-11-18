Owen Hart Foundation tournament returning for second edition in 2023

The Owen Hart Foundation tournament will return next year according to AEW President Tony Khan. Khan revealed the news yesterday during a media call with the press ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view.

The inaugural tournament was held this year with the winners – Adam Cole and Britt Baker – crowned at the Double or Nothing PPV this past May.

“I’d like to continue my great relationship with Dr. Martha Hart and her family,” Khan said during the call. “Oje Hart recently attended the Jaguars-Broncos game at Wembley Stadium. I really like Oje, he’s a tremendous guy, and Martha and the whole family, they’re great. We loved having them in AEW and the Owen Hart tournament tradition will continue.”

Khan also credited Chris Jericho for getting the two parties to sit down and come up with a plan to work together. This was the first time that Martha Hart allowed her late husband’s name to be attached to a pro wrestling event since his death in 1999.