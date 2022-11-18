News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Road to Survivor Series will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Tonight’s SmackDown will see the World Cup Tournament continue with the final two first round bouts – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, and Butch vs. Sami Zayn.

There will also be follow-ups to last week’s brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes with their War Games match likely being announced, plus the return of The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan.

While not officially announced for a segment or match, the WWE Events website has Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns advertised for tonight. They also have Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre, and Liv Morgan advertised. The arena website has Reigns, The Usos, McIntyre, Morgan, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, and Madcap Moss advertised, plus The Street Profits from RAW.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler

* SmackDown World Cup First Round Match: Sami Zayn vs. Butch

* SmackDown World Cup First Round Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet