Kevin Owens to appear in TV series

WWE’s Kevin Owens is set to make his acting debut next year.

It was announced this week that Owens will star in a French-language TV show called “Bon Matin Chuck” (Good Morning Chuck) next year. The series will air on Crave in Quebec, Canada.

Producers Jean-François Rivard, Lou Belanger and Marieme Ndiaye are said to be pro wrestling fans, so they asked for Owens to be involved in the project, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Owens will not need to miss any WWE time for the show as his scenes have already been filmed. Filming continues in the Sherbrooke area of Quebec.

The translated press release for the show describes the series as a “dramatic comedy,” which also stars Nicolas Pinson, Chantal Fontaine, Sylvain Marcel, Bernard Fortin, Marilyne Castonguay, Benz Antoine, Amélie B. Simard, Hugo Dubé, Lyna Khellef, Nathalie Doummar, Claire Jacques, Myriam De Verger, Danielle Ouimet, Yves Corbeil and tap dancer Justin Jackson. The series was jointly created by actor Nicolas Pinson, screenwriter Émilie Lemay-Perreault and directors Rivard and Mathieu Cyr.

The series will address addiction “with audacity and humor” by shedding light on people who suffer from the illness. The synopsis reads like this:

“GOOD MORNING CHUCK (OR THE ART OF HARM REDUCTION) is a deeply human series featuring the character of Charles, alias Chuck, the star host of the morning show ‘Bon matin, un café?’ Beloved by the public, Chuck looks like a real good guy. When he finds himself on the front page of all the newspapers and gossip magazines after a scandal involving him, all of Quebec is in shock, but for those close to him, this incident is the straw that broke the camel’s back. His reputation is destroyed and he retires to a recovery house for people suffering from various kinds of addictions in order to persuade his spouse, his agent and his public of his (relative) goodwill. The problem: Chuck doesn’t really think he needs help… He tells anyone who will listen that he’s just a party guy!”

Owens is expected to work the Men’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26. This has not been confirmed, but it’s believed Owens will team with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, and Ridge Holland to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Owens suffered a MCL sprain this past weekend, but word is that he will continue to work TV tapings leading up to Survivor Series.