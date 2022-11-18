Jon Moxley on The Shield

Today marks 10 years since The Shield debuted for WWE at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view. Current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to help then-WWE Champion CM Punk retain over John Cena and Ryback in the Triple Threat main event. The three-man group went on to become one of the most dominant factions in WWE history.

Moxley left WWE when his contract expired on April 30, 2019, and he is the only Shield member to forge his pwn path away from WWE as he’s found success in AEW, NJPW, and various indie promotions. He recently discussed The Shield with Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso, and how things were early on in their WWE runs.

“Looking back, it was like we were kids,” Moxley said. “The first few months of The Shield were fucking intense. It was a different time back then. We weren’t necessarily welcomed with open arms by everybody, but we didn’t give a fuck. We were going to push the pace and have good fucking matches. Before long, everybody wanted to start working with us.”

Moxley continued and talked about the “Shield work ethic,” which he says they all still have.

“We created that ‘Shield work ethic,’” Moxley said. “The people we were around have that, too. Claudio [Castagnoli] is an old riding partner of The Shield. Hell, Bryan [Danielson] was our opponent in our first match. I still have that. We all do. It makes us who we are.”