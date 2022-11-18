Impact Wrestling, Over Drive PPV Report

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Over Drive, presented by Impact Wresting. Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan are on the call.

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Last Knockout Standing Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessica (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Moose

Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

Pre-show: Fatal 6 Way X-Division Free-For-All

Jason Hotch vs. Mike Bailey vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Rich Swann vs. Kenny King

Pre-show: #1 Contender’s Match

NJPW Strong Open Weight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin)

Winners will earn a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Kenny King seems to have everyone ready to beat on him as the match begins, but he stands tall in the ring. Gujjar finally sets him up in the rack, but King escapes and side walk slams him. Bailey downs King finally with the machine gun kicks. Yuya and Hotch hits dropkicks on Gujjar and King. Gujjar hits a pump kick on Yuya. Yuya gets a bridge suplex and Gujjar kicks out at two. Hotch dives to the floor onto Taurus. Gujjar planchas everyone next on the floor. Swann and Baily both hit versions of a moonsault off the top to the floor next. Swann and Bailey are left in the ring next and have a nice exchange, but King knocks Bailey off the top rope. Hotch goes after Swann. He hits a leg lariat and double stomp. After a huge back breaker on Swann by Hotch, Gujjar makes the save. Gujjar hits the rip cord knee on Hotch. Bailey hits the ultimate weapon on Hotch and Gujjar. Swann makes the save. King and Bailey mix it up, leading to Swann hitting the back spring cutter on Hotch to get the win.

Winner by pinfall. Rich Swann

The Bullet Club are noted in the broadcast, saying they will compete in the upcoming Super Juniors Tag Tournament in NJPW. This match should be lightning quick in pace. Sabin and Ace start the match trying to out do each other. Neither wins. Shelley’s hidden tag though, brings the Guns an advantage. They double team Ace and knock Bey to the floor from the apron. The liberal tag ref count allows the Guns to double team Ace repeatedly. Ace finally gets to Bey and he attacks Sabin from behind. He hits a clothesline and a spinning neck twist. He has very creative offense. After an arm drag by Bey, he and Sabin double clothesline each other. Both make the tag. Ace and Shelley trade forearms and chops. Ace hits a pump kick after Bey distracts Shelley. Bey and Austin then make a few tags and do tandem attacks on the Guns themselves. Matthew Rehwoldt, on the call, says they are very similar to the Guns. They hit a tandem leg drop, standing moonsault. Bey misses a moonsault and Shelley plants Bey into the turnbuckle. Sabin tags in fired up. Sabin back elbow Bey into a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Ace stops a craddle shock attempt by Sabin on Bey. Shelley enters and clotheslines Bey and Ace. The teams both hit double Germans and planchas to the floor. The Guns hit a Magic Killer for a two count. Sabin and Shelley have Bey, but Bey somehow boots them both. Ace tags in with a flying kick. Bey hits a top rope clothesline. Ace kicks Shelley in the face from the apron. Bey flies to the floor with a two sweet on the Guns. Sabin eats several kicks and Ace gets a two count. Bey misses the art of finesse and Ace eats a cutter. Sabin rolls up Bey and gets the win.

Winners and Number 1 Contenders, The Motor City Machine Guns.

Main Card.

Match 1. Tables Match. Bully Ray vs. Moose