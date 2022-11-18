Edge talks WWE return and retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Edge addressed the crowd in Toronto this past August following a live RAW, and said he planned on seeing them one more time and in a perfect world, he’d say goodbye to them after that. Edge appeared on The Nation Network’s Leafs Morning Take podcast this week and was asked about the announcement, and why he wants to retire in Toronto.

The Rated R Superstar, who has not been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8, explained how he didn’t come back to WWE to win more titles, but he wanted to tell a good story before calling it a career.

“That’s the key. The first time I was told, ‘You gotta hang it up. That’s it, you’re done.’ It was WrestleMania. I retired world champ, and that sounds Cinderella, but I just didn’t know,” Edge said. “That made it hard to chew on all those years, but I had to accept it and move on with what life is now. [I got to] start an amazing, beautiful family and the acting thing started to kind of take [off] a little but when I had the chance to get this back. The first thing I thought is, ‘I want to retire in Toronto.'”

Edge continued, “Because again, I know the window is not open for long. But if I can do it there, I think then I’ll be able to go right. I’m good. That was the last thing to kind of check off. I didn’t come back to win 4 more championships or anything like that. I really just came back to have fun, try and help teach a new generation of talent that I never got my hands on before. I always say, I call us storytellers. [I always intended to] come back and tell hell of a story for three or four years and then ride off into the sunset.”