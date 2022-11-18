Detroit reportedly considered for SummerSlam host

Fightful Select reports that Detroit is the current frontrunner to host SummerSlam in 2023. No plans have been finalized for next summer’s big PLE, but Detroit has been considered over the past few months.

Possible venues in Detroit include Comerica Park, the stadium that hosts the Detroit Tigers of the MLB, or Ford Field, which was the home of WrestleMania 23.

WWE has not held SummerSlam in the Detroit area since 1993. The 1993 event was held at the Palace of Auburn Hills, which was less than 1 hour from Detroit. It was demolished in 2020.