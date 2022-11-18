Craig Anthony Speaks Out on ICW’s Current Direct and Future, His Injury, Fear and Loathing

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Craig Anthony joined Lee Tarrier of PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, James opened up about the current direction and future of Insane Championship Wrestling, this weekend’s Fear & Loathing event, and more. Here are some highlights

Getting revenge on Kez Evans at ICW Fear and Loathing:

“Well, coming back to ICW to get my hands on Kez is one thing, but beating him and winning the title is even sweeter.

“It wasn’t just because of the injury, it was all things building up to that. The closed-door tapings where we fought, cashing in his contract and taking the Zero G championship from me just after I won it, turning up at my house, threatening my fiancé, all these things led up to that moment at the Barrowlands, and then there, he breaks my arm and put me out.

“There’s been a lot of time to reflect, a lot of time to mull over what happened. He took my career for a year. Sitting on my couch at home, not able to wrestle was the worst thing. It causes a lot of thoughts, not always good ones either, but it all come down to this moment. So, mark my words, Kez Evans is gonna get it. Taking his championship is the beginning of the end for him.”

ICW’s current direction and future:

“Obviously Covid caused a big dent in the world of wrestling and with other talent moving on, there’s been a shift over the last couple of years.

“Initially, after having a classic against Daz Black before lockdown, it was heart-breaking to think my trajectory would be on halt, but no, we all showed that we had what it takes to make this company the best it has ever been.

“I started to make my name during the closed-door tapings which were tough during a time, not one could ever dream about, so it was an interesting time for myself personally, but it was a time a lot of new guys and girls stepped up and showed that we are one hell of a roster.

“There were big boots to fill and we had the hunger to fill them.”

Returning following his injury:

“When I came back, there was a great response and I will never forget that. There’s a worry fans won’t remember you or care, but when I came back, they did and that meant a lot. The reactions has been mind-blowing, every time I’ve stepped through that curtain since being back. They want to see me do well, get revenge on Kez.

“Kez likes to be the bad guy, well I’m happy to be the hero, knock him out and take his title for the fans.”

Anthony opens up more about this weekend’s huge ICW event, his injury and more. You can read the complete interview at this link.

