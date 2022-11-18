Anthony Bowens update

AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens is currently sporting a sling.

As noted, word coming out of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was that Bowens may have suffered a shoulder injury during his loss to Swerve Strickland. It wasn’t clear if Bowens was legitimately injured, or if the shoulder injury was being worked into the storylines as Strickland did focus on the shoulder during their match.

In an update, Bowens took to Twitter last night to post a photo from his trip to Rolling Stone magazine, and revealed that his arm is in a sling.

“Dropped by Rolling Stone earlier today. The only high point of a tough day,” Bowens wrote.

Bowens then posted a follow-up tweet in response to a ShopAEW tweet on tonight’s pre-show meet & greet before AEW Rampage, writing, “Yes, I’ll still be a part of this. Looking forward to meeting everyone tomorrow night in Jersey [scissors emoji]

Bowens’ status for Full Gear has not been confirmed, but we should know more after tonight’s live Rampage. The Acclaimed is still advertised to defend against Strickland and Keith Lee in their rubber match at Saturday’s pay-per-view.

Dropped by Rolling Stone earlier today. The only high point of a tough day pic.twitter.com/d1tCp6Hjsw — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) November 17, 2022