AEW World Title Eliminator undergoes a small change due to Ricky Starks injury

The AEW World Title Eliminator tournament needed some adjustments due to the injury sustained by Ricky Starks.

The final match of this tournament will now take place on the November 23 episode of Dynamite next week rather than on the Full Gear pay-per-view tomorrow.

Ethan Page has advanced to the finals but his opponent is still yet to be determined. Starks will face Lance Archer tonight on Rampage after the mach was originally scheduled last week but Starks was not cleared to compete and the match was postponed.

The winner of tonight’s match will then meet Brian Cage in the semi final match on tomorrow’s Zero Hour pre-show.

