Ace Steel update

Former AEW Producer Ace Steel is back to hosting pro wrestling seminars following his AEW departure.

As we’ve noted, Steel was released from AEW last month after the investigation wrapped up into what happened during the backstage fight at All Out in September, where Steel and longtime friend CM Punk fought with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks.

In an update, Steel, who has trained numerous pro wrestlers over the years, hosted a seminar at the Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, November 12.

The three-hour seminar was priced at $40, and was open to all active wrestlers.

The school posted photos from the seminar to Instagram and wrote, “Thank you @acesofsteel for coming in for a seminar! We will definitely have you back soon!!”

Steel took to Instagram on Thursday and commented on the seminar, revealing that he is now calling them “workshops” because of the work being put in.

“Really enjoyed doing a Workshop down at The Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio,TX. @hybridschoolofwrestling Lot’s of hungry folks anxious to get better and excel in the wrestling world. I’ve renamed my seminars “WORKSHOPS” as we certainly put the work in #acesofsteelworkshop #acesteel #prowrestling #harleyrace #wwe #nxt #roh #aew #acesplace #texaswrestling #hybridschoolofwrestling #rootsoffight,” he wrote.

Hybrid responded in the comments, “We loved having you come in, the students already talked about wanting you to come back. So we’ll have to start working on that soon”

Steel wrote back, “@hybridschoolofwrestling I totally look forward to it… thanks again for the hospitality [sign of the horns emoji] [heart emoji] [sign of the horns emoji]”

You can see the aforementioned posts below: