Update on date for Vice’s Vince McMahon doc

Vice TV is set to premiere their documentary on former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon next month.

A new report from Bryan Alvarez notes that “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon” will be a two-hour documentary, to premiere on Tuesday, December 13 at 9pm ET.

The doc was originally scheduled to premiere on October 18, but it was delayed due to AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite and WWE NXT going head-to-head that night. Alvarez and Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline were among the names interviewed for Vice’s McMahon doc. It was previously reported that several pro wrestlers and wrestling personalities were also interviewed.

