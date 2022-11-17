Nick Aldis: “It was just time to move on, that’s all”

Nick Aldis is looking forward to being a free agent, and discussed what his future plans might be. Aldis is of course exiting the NWA when his contract expires at the start of the year, and he discussed his plans in a new interview with Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted. Some highlights are below, per Fightful:

On the prospect of being a free agent:

“Free agency. That’s it, dude. I know it’s been suggested that there must be something else. Truthfully, I want to explore free agency. I just want to be free of a contract and a certain brand commitment, a sort of branding of any kind for a minute and just see what comes next.”

On his NWA departure and future plans:

“It was just time to move on, that’s all. I have businesses. I have Legacy Sports Nutrition and we have some other businesses that were working on. As far as wrestling, at this point, I feel like I can deliver wherever. I just love the business, and I feel like I can contribute to a pretty high level. But at the same time, if I’m gonna spend time away from my son, and I’m gonna take bumps, I gotta be feeling it. It’s gotta be something that I’m passionate about. I’ve gotta be feeling it. I’ve gotta feel like it’s going somewhere.”

