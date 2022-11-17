Chris Jericho unmasked on The Masked Singer

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was officially unveiled as Bride on last night’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX.

Jericho debuted last week as the pink dinosaur in a wedding dress “Bridezilla” character, singing Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” single. It was clear to pro wrestling fans that this was the top AEW star in the costume, with many referring to this as the worst-kept secret in Masked Singer history.

Jericho returned to The Masked Singer last night for a competition against Snowstorm and Avocado. Jericho sang Smash Mouth’s “All Star” single and Billy Idol’s “White Wedding” single. You can see clips from the show below.

The clue for Jericho’s character, delivered by Jon Lovitz, was, “They have a movie career and they like to show off their chest like Jenny McCarthy, minus the movie career.”

The judges then guessed who was behind the mask with Jenny McCarthy going with Vin Diesel, Ken Jeong predicting Matthew McConaughey, Robin Thicke going with Flea, and Nicole Scherzinger picking Sammy Hagar. Jericho was then revealed to be the Bride character, with host Nick Cannon billing him as an AEW champion and wrestling superstar, the lead singer of Fozzy, a 4-time New York Times best-selling author, and a real action star.

The graphic on the screen apparently used an older Jericho photo from his WWE days, but he was billed as a “Legendary Pro Wrestler and Musician.” Cannon then interviewed Jericho on the stage, and he joked that the Bride character has been inside him his whole life, and he finally got to do it. Jericho said he was shocked, and had a great time, and he thought the Bride costume is the best he’s seen on the show. He added that he was disappointed to be defeated by an avocado.

Jeong, a noted pro wrestling fan who was a WWE RAW guest host back in 2009, said he’s a legitimate fan of Jericho, and has followed him since his WCW and WWE days. Jeong praised Jericho for being a charismatic performer, singer, and superstar athlete, adding that he’s a legit fan and kind of starstruck.

The unmasking meant Jericho was eliminated from the competition. The second elimination saw Adam Carolla revealed as the Avocado character. The Snowstorm character will advance to another night.

Season 8 of The Masked Singer was taped back in the summer. Jericho worked last night’s live Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming with Sammy Guevara in the opener for a loss to Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Jericho tapped to Castagnoli’s Sharpshooter for the finish.

Jericho will now defend the ROH World Title at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, in a Fatal 4 Way that will also include Guevara, Danielson and Castagnoli.

Below are clips from last night’s Masked Singer reveal with Jericho, along with last week’s performances: