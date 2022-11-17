11/6/22 Women Of Wrestling Viewership

Nov 17, 2022 - by James Walsh

The November 6th of WOW – Women Of Wrestling saw the rating rise, with viewership slightly down. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the eighth episode of the series brought in a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 229,000 viewers.

Those numbers are up a tick and down 12.9% from the previous week’s 0.05 demo rating and 263,000 viewers. The demo rating matched the numbers for episode six on October 23rd, while the viewership was the lowest since episode five garnered 216,000.

To date, the series is averaging a 0.051 demo rating and 264,000 viewers since premiering in mid-September.

