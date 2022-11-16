WWE SuperCard Season 9 announced

2K announced the following today-

WWE® SuperCard® Season 9 Tags In, Available Now

All-new TLC game mode, three new card tiers, official match commentary and special equipment headline the match card of an exciting new season

To new contenders and seasoned Legends, the ring awaits in WWE® SuperCard Season 9!* 2K today announced a thrilling new era of the collectible card-battling game from Cat Daddy Games is available now as a free downloadable update on the Apple App Store for iOS devices; the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android™ devices; and Facebook Gaming. WWE SuperCard Season 9 was announced with an electrifying live action trailer starring WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and The Miz.

Season 9 introduces the new Tables, Ladders and Chairs (TLC) game mode, where players are challenged to find and uncover their opponent’s three game pieces, the aforementioned Table, Ladders and Chairs, before they do the same in this WWE-themed twist on the classic grid-based predictions board game.

Three new card tiers – Octane, Extinction and Pixel – add more than 200 cards in WWE SuperCard Season 9 for players to unlock and advance. New cards represent past and present WWE Superstars, including The Tribal Chief and Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and the Baddest Woman on the Planet, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Newcomers making their WWE SuperCard debut include NXT Superstars Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura.

WWE SuperCard matches in Season 9 will now include commentary from WWE Universe-favorite announcer, Michael Cole, so players can plan on cranking up the volume. Season 9 will also feature Special Equipment for players to leverage in battle. By equipping Special Equipment to the associated WWE Superstar, players can enjoy a sizable boost to the card’s stats and overpower the competition across existing and new game modes.

Watch parties will continue throughout WWE SuperCard Season 9, allowing players to flex their skills as fantasy bookers and chat with other players during select WWE events. While a Watch Party is active, players can try to predict match results using their own cards. The more correct predictions they make and the better the cards they use, the better their chances of receiving rewards.

https://youtu.be/znmfp_x_qO4