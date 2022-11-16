Tony Khan on the Full Gear gate

The live gate for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is approaching $1 million, according to a tweet made today by AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan. Khan announced today that the gate is over $900,000, and approaching $1 million. Khan is rewarding the fan that puts them over $1 million with a Full Gear chair singed by everyone on the Full Gear card.

“As Full Gear approaches a $1 million live gate, we have a gift for the ticket buyer who puts us over a million: a Full Gear chair signed by everyone on the ppv! We’re over $900k, approaching 1 million now; don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history,” Khan wrote.

AEW reportedly had 10,665 Full Gear tickets distributed as of Monday afternoon, with a setup/capacity of 11,953.

Full Gear will take place this Saturday from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.