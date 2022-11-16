The Death Triangle vs. The Elite officially confirmed for AEW Full Gear
During the November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW trios champions Death Triangle cut a promo and called out The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for a match at Saturday’s Full Gear PPV. The Elite did not appear in front of the fans but a graphic appeared on the screen that confirmed the match.
Here is the video of Death Triangle’s promo…
#DEATHTRIANGLEvsTHEELITE#AEW World Trios Championship#AEWFullGear
This Saturday Night, November 19
LIVE on PPV
8pm ET / 5pm PT
How to watch:https://t.co/Igw7g1k9pp pic.twitter.com/7xmiIuwyNW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022
