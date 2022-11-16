Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 11/16

The following AEW Dark:Elevation matches were taped tonight in Bridgeport, CT for future episodes-

-Athena defeated Victoria Andreola

-Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Channing Thomas, Brett Goslin and Doug Love

-Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura and Leva Bates

-Brian Cage defeated Brandon Cutler

-ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Leon Ruffin, Tony Deppen and Tracy Williams. Garcia won for his team with the Dragon Sleeper on Ruffin

-ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated JC. This was the return match for Martinez

-Wheeler Yuta defeated Zack Clayton

-Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Ari Daivari, Encore and Sonny Kiss

-Alex Reynolds defeated Kip Sabian

-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends defeated The Factory