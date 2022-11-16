Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 11/16
The following AEW Dark:Elevation matches were taped tonight in Bridgeport, CT for future episodes-
-Athena defeated Victoria Andreola
-Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Channing Thomas, Brett Goslin and Doug Love
-Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura and Leva Bates
-Brian Cage defeated Brandon Cutler
-ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Leon Ruffin, Tony Deppen and Tracy Williams. Garcia won for his team with the Dragon Sleeper on Ruffin
-ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated JC. This was the return match for Martinez
-Wheeler Yuta defeated Zack Clayton
-Matt Hardy and Private Party defeated Ari Daivari, Encore and Sonny Kiss
-Alex Reynolds defeated Kip Sabian
-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends defeated The Factory