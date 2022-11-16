Post-show press conference to return at Full Gear despite All Out fiasco

Despite the fiasco from All Out, the post-show press conference will return at Full Gear on Saturday.

The All Out press conference will forever be remembered for the explosive comments by CM Punk and the consequent backstage brawl involving himself, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. That brawl led to The Elite and Punk to be stripped off their respective titles and a lengthy suspension for Omega and The Bucks while Punk is unlikely to ever return.

But AEW President Tony Khan is moving ahead with the post-Full Gear press conference and will be taking questions from the media along with other stars from the show. What questions he will answer though remains to be seen as Khan has become a master at avoiding many topics.

Meanwhile, Khan has tweeted that Full Gear is close to being another $1 million live gate and the person who puts them over that figure will get a Full Gear chair signed by everyone participating in the PPV. Full Gear is currently well over $900,000 in gate money with over 11,000 tickets sold at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Please support us:

