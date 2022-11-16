News for Saturday’s Impact TV tapings

The following matches were announced for Saturday’s Impact Kentucky Chaos TV tapings from Louisville to air on future Impact AXS episodes-

-Rich Swann vs. Bully Ray

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

-Tag Team Champions Rhino & Heath vs. Motor City Machine Guns

These tapings will be held the night after the Impact Over Drive special, at the same venue — Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY.