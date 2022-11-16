News for next week’s NXT

WWE has announced Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade for next week’s NXT show.

Jade and Choo have feuded for a few weeks now. Jade insulted Choo last week in a promo, and this week’s show saw Choo admit some of the things Jade said are insults she hasn’t heard since high school, but she promises to leave Jade with two black eyes. You can see the promo below.

Here is the updated NXT lineup for next week-

-Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

-Wes Lee defends the NXT North American Champion against Carmelo Hayes

