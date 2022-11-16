Lana/CJ Perry: “Everything’s on the table. Nothing’s off the table”

Former WWE superstar CJ Perry (Lana) recently joined Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Ravishing Russian discussing her desire to return to the road with her husband Miro, who she met working side-by-side in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she misses working with her husband in wrestling and hopes she can join him on the road soon:

“Everything’s on the table. Nothing’s off the table. Everything’s on the table. I absolutely would love to do something with my husband. I met him working with him. There’s nothing more that I truly miss than being on the road with him and telling stories and entertaining people and making people boo us.”

How he just wants to tell interesting stories:

“So yeah, I don’t want to put anything in the box, but I absolutely would love to tell something really compelling and interesting and engaging. And know if it’s in AEW or if it’s in WWE, I don’t put it in a box.”