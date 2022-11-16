Billington Bulldogs sign with Major League Wrestling

MLW has announced…

(NEW YORK) – Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of Tom & Mark Billington to a multi-year term. The Billington Bulldogs will next fight in MLW January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia.

“We have been tracking Thomas and Mark since their debut 3 years ago and the talent they display is undeniable,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “MLW showcases some of wrestling’s greatest families and we’re delighted to give the Billington Bulldogs the stage to show the world how extraordinary they are.”

For wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, they can watch their hometown heroes from Wigan on MLW FUSION Wednesday nights on SKY 191 on Ayozat TV at 9pm.

Alicia Atout broke the exclusive news on MLW INSIDER, a new weekly series streaming on MLW’s YouTube Channel and Pro Wrestling TV.

The Billington family, which roots date back to being executioners in the late 1800s before venturing into combat sports, has been a fixture of the squared circle for over a century. From bare knuckle fights to boxing to the Dynamite Kid’s prolific pro wrestling career, the Billington Family is a storied brawling British clan.



The legendary tag team of cousins Davey Boy Smith Sr. and “Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington, the British Bulldogs, defined tag team wrestling in the 1980s, dominating every organization from Japan to North America to Europe. Decorated in gold, Smith and Billington were feared and respected for their tenacity and innovation.

Now the Smiths and Billingtons reunite as a new generation forge a new chapter in their family’s rich history, waving the British Bulldogs fight team flag.

The fight team, composed of the 2019 Opera Cup winner Davey Boy Smith Jr., and his cousins Thomas and Mark Billington, collectively as the Billington Bulldogs, have united to win gold and glory in MLW.

Debuting in 2019, Mark and Thomas, the nephews of the Dynamite Kid, have recently been training for their upcoming January 7th MLW bout with their cousin Davey Boy and another distant relative in Canada: Bret “Hitman” Hart.



See the Billington Bulldogs live in Philadelphia Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder. Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

support us, please sign up:

