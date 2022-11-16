11/16/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara)

All four guys brawl at the start, and Castagnoli tosses Jericho to the floor. They exchange shots on the outside, and then Castagnoli takes advantage with a few uppercuts. Danielson backs Guevara into the corner with a few shots, but Guevara comes back and works over Danielson’s injured eye. Danielson comes back and drops Guevara to the mat, but Jericho comes back in. Danielson takes Jericho down as Castagnoli does the same to Guevara, and then they both deliver the hammer-and-anvil elbows. Castagnoli and Jericho go to their corners, and then Danielson works over Guevara and locks in the Romero Special. Castagnoli makes the tag and kicks Guevara in the face. Guevara backs Castagnoli into the ropes and then drops him with a dropkick. Castagnoli comes back and drops Guevara with a delayed vertical suplex. Jericho comes in, but Castagnoli drops him as well. Castagnoli splashes onto both of them and tags in Danielson. Castagnoli holds Guevara as Danielson chops him, and then Danielson takes Guevara to the corner and delivers more chops. Guevara comes back and pokes Danielson in the eye, and then Jericho tags in and slams Danielson into the corner.

Jericho delivers a few chops, but Danielson comes back and stomps on his hand. Danielson slams Jericho into the corner and delivers a chop, and then Castagnoli tags in and delivers an uppercut. Castagnoli locks in a submission, but Jericho comes back with a few shots and chops into the corner. Danielson tags in, but Jericho chops him as well. Guevara tags in, and he and Jericho drop Danielson with a double shoulder tackle. Guevara delivers a shot in the corner, but Danielson turns it around and delivers chops. Danielson sends Guevara across and delivers the running kicks. Guevara counters the last one with a drop-toe hold into the turnbuckle, and then Jericho hits Danielson in the face with the baseball bat behind the referee’s back as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho and Guevara drop Danielson with a double suplex. Jericho chokes Danielson in the corner and then delivers a few chops. Danielson turns it around with chops of his own, and then drops Jericho with a running elbow strike. Castagnoli tags in and drops Jericho with a clothesline. Castagnoli brings Guevara into the ring and then sends him right back out with a few shots. Castagnoli delivers shots to Jericho in the corner and then drops him with a clothesline. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Castagnoli drops Jericho with an uppercut off the ropes and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out again. Castagnoli goes for elbow strikes, but Jericho pokes him in the eye. Castagnoli counters the Walls of Jericho and goes for the Swing, but Guevara kicks him in the face. Guevara dives onto Danielson on the floor as Jericho locks Castagnoli in the Walls of Jericho. Castagnoli reaches for the ropes, but Guevara pulls it away from him. Danielson slams Guevara into the ring post, and then drops Jericho with a shotgun dropkick. Danielson and Guevara tag in, and they exchange shots.

Danielson knocks Guevara down with an elbow strike, and then delivers a series of kicks to the chest. Guevara dodges the last kick to the head and gouges Danielson’s eye. Guevara delivers a knee strike and goes for the GTH, but Danielson counters and drops Guevara to the mat. Danielson applies the LeBell Lock, but Guevara makes it to the ropes. Danielson chops Guevara in the corner and puts him up top. Guevara bites Danielson’s face and drops Danielson with a cutter. Jericho tags in and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli breaks it up. Castagnoli drops Guevara with a shot, but Jericho sends Castagnoli to the outside. Danielson and Jericho run the ropes and then butt heads in the middle of the ring. Castagnoli tags in and Danielson drops Guevara with a dive on the floor. Jericho grabs the bat, but Castagnoli drops him with swings him around. Jericho tries to hit Castagnoli with the bat, but Castagnoli steals it and locks in the Scorpion Deathlock, and Jericho taps out.

Winners: The Blackpool Combat Club

A video package for the feud between Jon Moxley and MJF airs.

A vignette airs for Darby Allin and Sting. Sting drags a body bag to his car and puts it in the backseat. Allin comes out of the body bag and gets in the front seat, and then Sting says it is showtime at Full Gear. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt are backstage. Jarrett says Sting’s show time started a long time ago, but Full Gear will be Sting’s last show time.

The Acclaimed’s new rap video premiers. It featured Paul Wight as Captain Insano, and a parody of Swerve in Our Glory.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland

Billy Gunn attacks Strickland on the ramp, and then he and Max Caster get ejected from ringside. Bowens delivers a shot to Strickland and then stomps on his hand on the steps. Bowens gets Strickland in the ring and delivers a chop in the corner. Bowens takes Strickland down and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Strickland comes back with a few right hands and then guillotines Bowens over the middle rope. Strickland takes Bowens down, and then follows with a right hand and a dropkick. Strickland takes Bowens down with a dive on the floor and then delivers a pump kick to the face. Strickland throws Bowens into the crowd as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland has Bowens down in the ring. Bowens is bleeding from his mouth, but he gets up and backs Strickland into the corner. Strickland takes Bowens down again and goes up top, but Bowens cuts him down. Bowens delivers an enzuigiri, and then follows with a back elbow strike. Bowens delivers a few shots and drops Strickland with a shoulder tackle. Bowens delivers more elbow strikes, and follows with forearm shots in the corner. Bowens slams Strickland down and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out. Strickland comes back and works over Bowens’s arm, and then delivers a brain buster. Strickland delivers a kick to the head and goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Strickland stomps on and hyperextends Bowens’s arm, and then delivers the Swerve Stomp from the top. Strickland goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Strickland counters a roll-up with a right hand, and then slams Bowens down with a driver and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

A video package for the feud between Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose airs.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he introduces the ROH World Television Champion, Samoa Joe. Joe says people have said it was “shocking” what he did to Wardlow last week, but Wardlow paid the ultimate price for not recognizing who the most dangerous man in the arena was. He says he takes care of business and doesn’t sit around and wait, and if anyone has a problem with it they can take it up with him. Powerhouse Hobbs interrupts and says he is the one who has been beating Wardlow’s ass the past few weeks, and he can do the same to Joe. Joe invites him to the ring, and then Wardlow’s music hits. Wardlow hops the barricade and drops Joe in the ring. Wardlow delivers shots to Joe, and then Hobbs gets in the ring and beats down Wardlow. Joe beats down Hobbs now, and then the locker room empties and tries to separate all three of them. Wardlow takes most everyone down with a dive to the outside and then stands tall in the ring.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. cuts a promo backstage. She says in the three years that she has been on television, she went from the “nervous to be here” girl to the face of the Women’s Division. Baker says she became her own role model and took her opportunity and ran with it. Baker says she was part of keeping the fire burning in the darkest times, and she respects that Saraya has fought all of her demons and came back from a broken neck, but Saraya is owed nothing. Baker says Saraya is not going to belittle her because she is stuck in the past. Baker says she is the heart, soul, and pulse of AEW, and says Saraya can get the hell out if she thinks she’s above that.

Match #3 – AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) (c) (w/Alex Abranates) vs. AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

Fenix and Darius start the match. Fenix delivers a quick chop, but Darius sends him to the floor. Darius takes Fenix down with an arm-drag, but Fenix comes back with a kick attempt. Darius dodges it and they stand at a stalemate. Dante and Penta tag in now. Dante dodges a few of Penta’s charges and drops him with a DDT. Dante sends Penta to the apron and tags in Fox. PAC tags in, as well, and takes Fox down. Fox comes back and takes PAC down, and then PAC comes back with a side-headlock. PAC drops Fox with a shoulder tackle, and then kicks him in the midsection. Fox dodges a clothesline and delivers an enzuigiri. Fox delivers a back elbow in the corner and drops him with a cutter. PAC goes to the outside, and then Fox takes him down with a moonsault and gets him back into the ring. Fox connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Penta breaks it up with a kick. Top Flight take out The Lucha Brothers, and then Flight and Fox triple-team PAC in the ring. They drop him with a cutter and then run for dives, but Death Triangle come back with triple kicks. Flight get sent to the floor, and then Death Triangle triple-team Fox in the ring. PAC goes for the cover, but Fox kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Darius tags in and drops PAC with a few clotheslines. Darius slams PAC down and kicks him in the face. Darius delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Darius delivers an uppercut in the corner and Dante tags in. Fenix tags in, but Top Flight slam Fenix and PAC down. Flight double-team Penta and Fox tags back in. Darius takes Penta out with a dive, and Dante does the same to Fenix and PAC. Fox takes all of Death Triangle out with a dive, and then gets Fenix back in the ring. Fenix kicks him in the face, but Fox drops him with a Spanish Fly. Fox hits a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but PAC and Penta break it up. PAC and Penta take Flight to the outside and slam them into the barricade. Fenix delivers a heel kick to Fox and tags in Penta. The Lucha Brothers hit Fear Factor and Fenix dives onto Flight. PAC tags in and hits the Black Arrow for the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle

-After the match, PAC asks if everyone thinks they are stupid. He says they have seen the videos and heard the rumors, and then says if there are certain individuals who think they can make a triumphant return this Saturday at Full Gear, then that’s ridiculous. PAC says they know who they are and if they want some, then bring the heat on Saturday because Death Triangle runs from nobody. Penta says they have no fear, and then a video plays on the screen. It confirms that The Elite will return to challenge for the titles at Full Gear. PAC says The Elite think they are coming for Death Triangle, but Death Triangle have been waiting on them.

Ricky Starks cuts a promo backstage. Starks says Lance Archer got one up on his last week, and then says they can start brawling backstage this Friday on Rampage if Archer wants to. Starks says the absolute truth is that he is going to beat Archer.

Match #4 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Bandido vs. Ethan Page (w/Stokely Hathaway)

Page applies a side-headlock, but Bandido gets free and applies a wrist-lock. Page turns it into a wrist-lock of his own, and then applies the side-headlock again. Bandido comes back and drops Page with a suplex, and then Hathaway grabs Bandido’s boot as he runs the ropes. Page delivers a shot to Bandido, and then drops him to the mat and delivers a series of rights as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bandido trips Page into the corner and kicks him in the face. Bandido dropkicks Page to the floor, and then kicks him in the face. Bandido takes Page down with a moonsault and gets him into the ring. Bandido comes down onto Page again and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Bandido goes for the 21 Plex, but Page counters with a back elbow and delivers a cutter. Page goes for the cover, but Bandido kicks out. Page puts Bandido up top for the avalanche Ego’s Edge, but Bandido counters with a hurricanrana. Bandido drops Page with a gorilla press slam and goes up top. Bandido hits a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Bandido goes up top again, but Page hits the ropes and knocks him down. Page goes up top, but Bandido delivers a right hand. Bandido climbs as well, but Page counters and throws him back down. Page hits a flying elbow strike and then delivers the Ego’s Edge for the pin fall.

Winner: Ethan Page

A video package for the feud between Jack Perry and Luchasaurus airs.

Renee Paquette interviewed Saraya earlier today. Saraya says she felt fantastic and never thought she would be cleared to wrestle again. She says she is sick of the back-and-forth between her and Baker, and says she wants to beat the best. She says Baker is the best and she will see her on Saturday.

