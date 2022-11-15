WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.648 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.45% from last week’s 1.593 million viewers for the post-Crown Jewel show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.789 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.723 million), the second hour drew 1.684 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.646 million) and the final hour drew 1.470 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.411 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 2.32% from last week’s 0.43 key demo rating. The 0.44 key demo rating represents 574,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.05% from the 557,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.43 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #6 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between Washington and Philadelphia on ESPN at 8:14pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 3.81 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 12.769 million.

RAW ranked #22 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Washington vs. Philadelphia NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, Hannity, Sportscenter at midnight, Gutfeld!, All In, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, FOX & Friends at 8am, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Beat with Ari Melber, America’s Newsroom at 1pm, and Your World with Neil Cavuto. This is even with last week’s #22 ranking for the night in viewership on cable, and the week before that.

Monday’s RAW drew thirteenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, tied with the April 18 episode, and the ninth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with five other episodes. RAW had strong competition from Week 10 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Washington vs. Philadelphia game drew around 25 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, including the related programs. Additional sports competition included one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Women’s College Basletball game on FS1, and one NBA game on NBA-TV. This week’s RAW viewership was up 3.45% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 2.32% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 3.97% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 4.76% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the Survivor Series go-home show.

Bachelor In Paradise on ABC drew an average of 2.276 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.238 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 5.692 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.939 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 529,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Exatlon drew 956,000 viewers, and Univision’s Vencer La Ausencia drew 1.520 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Voice on NBC drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.70, while NCIS on CBS drew the top viewership of the night with 6.441 million.

Monday’s RAW aired live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Matt Riddle vs. Elias, The Miz hosting a special edition of MizTV to apologize and address recent allegations made by Johnny Gargano, plus WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defending against Finn Balor, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode: 1.599 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 10 Episode: 1.824 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere, post-Extreme Rules, DX 25th Anniversary episode)

October 17 Episode: 1.804 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 24 Episode: 1.641 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 31 Episode: 1.501 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween episode)

November 7 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 14 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 21 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode