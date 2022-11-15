Update on ticket sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,960 tickets and there are 1,214 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

AEW World title eliminator tournament semifinal: Ethan Page vs. Bandido

Interim AEW World Women’s Championship: Toni Storm vs. The Bunny

AEW Trios titles: Death Triangle vs. Top Flight and AR Fox

Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland

Interviews from Jon Moxley, MJF, Samoa Joe, Britt Baker (by Tony Schiavone) and Saraya (by Renee Paquette)

The Acclaimed music video “A hand for a hand”