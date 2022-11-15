Update on ticket sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,960 tickets and there are 1,214 left. Here is the updated card for the show:
Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
AEW World title eliminator tournament semifinal: Ethan Page vs. Bandido
Interim AEW World Women’s Championship: Toni Storm vs. The Bunny
AEW Trios titles: Death Triangle vs. Top Flight and AR Fox
Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland
Interviews from Jon Moxley, MJF, Samoa Joe, Britt Baker (by Tony Schiavone) and Saraya (by Renee Paquette)
The Acclaimed music video “A hand for a hand”
AEW Presents Dynamite
Wed • Nov 16 • 7:00 PM
Total Mortgage Arena, Bridgeport, CT
Available Tickets => 1,214
Current Setup/capacity => 4,174
Tickets Distributed => 2,960
[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/NnXdHx5z0g
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 14, 2022