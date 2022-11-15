Tidbits: Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, The Rock, Kamille, Tyrus, and more

– Former IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada recently appeared at promotional event for the Japanese dub on DC Studios’ Black Adam movie. During his appearance, The Rainmaker revealed that he would like to have a match with The Rock. He said “It looks like he can fight. He looks like he can do it (Okada joked about the Black Adam figure).I think we can have a match. Well, as a fellow pro wrestler, I’d like to have a match with him (The Rock).”

– Kurt Angle revealed that he filmed with Mick Foley for an upcoming episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. Angle posted to his Twitter account to note that he filmed with Foley for the episode, writing:

“I’m with the great Mick Foley shooting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures today. Got the little cowboy hat and badges out for the shoot. So much fun!! Memories and moments!! #itstrue”

No word on what the “treasure” will be for the episode, nor when it will air.

– NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille posted on her Facebook page:

Really sad to be part of an industry where “fans”hope for the downfall of your entire company based on one thing, lumping everything together, not realizing that company is literally what keeps a roof over our head and food on our table. This isn’t a joke, it’s our livelihood.

– Speaking of NWA, new champion Tyrus posted:

“The training the focus, the sacrifice… training alone …. Living in the gym not living the Fridge… film-study being prepared on a daily basis on a high-level #Newyorktimesbestseller #1 late-night show @Gutfeldfox and now NEW @nwa world heavyweight champion #tyrussmash”

