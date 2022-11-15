Stevie James Opens Up About the Direction of ICW, His Upcoming Title Shot at Fear & Loathing, More

Stevie James joined Lee Tarrier of PWMania.com for an exclusive interview. During the conversation, James opened up about the status of Insane Championship Wrestling, their upcoming Fear & Loathing event, and more. Here are some highlights

What makes him ready to become ICW Champion:

“I feel over the years, I’ve earned my spot in ICW. I’m one of the most decorated people in that locker room and everyone they’ve put in front of me, I’ve beat. So, yeah, why not, this is my time. I’ve worked the hardest and I’m not going to be walked over anymore. I’m sick of it. I got into ICW to be world champion and I’m going to do it. Nothing is going to stand in my way.”

If he’s happy with ICW’s current direction:

“I think it is in a great position which makes becoming world champion even sweeter. At every show, we get better and better, bigger and bigger. The responses are stronger and everyone is invested in the product. The roster is the best it’s ever been, the talent is phenomenal. The hardest working roster by far.”

What it would mean if he wins his title opportunity at Fear & Loathing this weekend:

“It would literally mean everything to me. As I said, the reason I got into wrestling was ICW, and the reason I got into ICW was to be world champion. It’s been a long road but it’s a culmination of a lot of hard work.

“Whoever stands in my way, I’m gonna punch in the face. I don’t care, I’m taking that title. Yes, Kez is the one that it would be sweetest taking that title from, but I’m in there to do a job. Take out 3 opponents that stand in my way. Here’s a spoiler, Kez will not be leaving with that world title. Watch!”

