Shawn Michaels announces Iron Survivor Challenge matches

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has announced the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the WWE NXT brand.

Michaels appeared on tonight’s NXT show in a pre-recorded video and said while NXT is all about focusing on developing stars of tomorrow, the brand is also about developing innovation. Michaels said a revolutionary new match, never-before-done in WWE history, will take place at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10 and it will be called the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels then announced the following details:

* There will be two Iron Survivor Challenge matches, one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division

* The winner will be named the Iron Survivor, and they will become the new #1 contender to receive a future title shot at the NXT Title or the NXT Women’s Title

* 5 Superstars will compete in each match, they will battle each other and the clock. 2 Superstars will star the match, and every 5 minutes a new Superstar will enter until all 5 are in. The goal is to have the most falls when the clock hits 25:00

* Falls are won by pinfall, submission or disqualification, and they can be called at any time. When a Superstar wins a fall, they get 1 point. When they lose a fall, they are forced out of the ring and into a penalty box for 90 seconds. Once the 90 seconds are up, the Superstar can re-enter the match

* The Superstar with the most falls at 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and the #1 contender to the NXT Title or the NXT Women’s Title

* The participants will be announced in the coming weeks

.@ShawnMichaels unveils a revolutionary NEW match never done before in WWE history for NXT Deadline! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ekfGcvo8oY — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2022

