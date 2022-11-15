Sasha Banks announced for Comic Con Revolution in Ontario
Comic Con Revolution in Ontario has announced Mercedes Varnado as appearing at their convention in May 2023, promoting her under her real name with “FKA Sasha Banks” in their marketing.
The convention takes place on May 20 and 21 at the Ontario Convention Center.
“Mercedes Varnado, professional sports entertainer FKA Sasha Banks and Koska Reeves from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, will make their inaugural debut in the Inland Empire,” the press release states.
More information can be found at https://www.comicconrevolution.com/ontario/
