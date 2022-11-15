Possible reason for new WWE trademark

WWE recently filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and the following use description was included with the filing-

“IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the working plan for the Iron Survivor Challenge is a new match type that will be used in NXT. There aren’t many details available on the match type as of this writing, but it was noted that the Iron Survivor Challenge may have some sort of “scramble” element to it. There are also other “unique” elements that have been pitched for the gimmick bout.

As reported before, Shawn Michaels will be on tonight’s NXT to issue a statement on the NXT Deadline PLE, which is scheduled for 12/10. Fightful said sources have heavily implied that Michaels’ announcement will be related to the Iron Survivor Challenge, but that was not confirmed.