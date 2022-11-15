Notes on Sami Callihan, Peter Avalon, and Nikki Cross

Nov 15, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Peter Avalon (on wishing he had a full time AEW contract): “I’m Dynamite since day one. I love AEW, I want to die an AEW legend, you know what I mean? I want to be in that introductory class of the AEW Hall of Fame,” Peter said. “I want to grow with the company and I’ve always been loyal to ‘if you believe in me, I believe in you. I’ve always been loyal to a fault sometimes but I’m playing for a full-time contract. That’s what I want. That’s what I desire.”

– Impact Wrestling’s Sami Callihan opening an wrestling academy in Dayton, Ohio.

For more info e-mail: PiledriverAcademy@yahoo.com

– Thank you Nikki Cross!

