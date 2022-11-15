Isla Dawn debuts on NXT to help Mandy Rose

Isla Dawn has officially arrived on the main WWE NXT brand.

Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of NXT was headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match. After a back & forth match that included many weapons, Fyre climbed a ladder at ringside to put Rose away, but Dawn appeared at the top of the ladder from out of nowhere. Dawn smiled at Fyre, and then spit mist in her face. After the mist, Dawn sent Fyre off the ladder, putting her through the announce table down below. Rose got back up at the 9 count but Fyre was unable to get back to her feet before the 10 count, and Rose was declared the winner. Rose celebrated with her title after the match, and made her exit as Dawn laughed and watched from the top of the ladder.

After making her pro wrestling debut back in late 2013, Dawn went on to work for various UK indies and Stardom in Japan. She made her RAW debut on the November 6, 2017 episode with a squash loss to Asuka. Dawn then began working with WWE for the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017, but was eliminated in the first round by Nicole Matthews. She made her NXT UK debut during the 2018 UK Title tournament, and has worked the brand since then. Dawn’s last TV match came on the September 1 episode as she worked a Fatal 4 Way with Amale, Eliza Alexander and the winner, Blair Davenport. Dawn then surfaced at the NXT live event in Winter Haven, FL on October 29, coming up short against Fyre.

Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were not present for tonight’s match as Fyre spent the past few weeks taking them out.

There’s no word yet on what’s planned for Dawn in NXT, or if she will be a member of Toxic Attraction, but it looks like her first feud is with Fyre. Besides the October 29 NXT live event match, Fyre has three NXT UK TV singles wins over Dawn, with the last one coming on the December 17, 2020 episode.

Please support us:

