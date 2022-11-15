Former WCW celebrity Jay Leno suffers severe burns

Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in a statement to Variety Monday morning.

According to TMZ, Leno was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly out of nowhere. Sources tell the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned, but the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

News of Leno’s accident comes after multiple reports say he pulled out of a Las Vegas appearance last minute on Sunday due to a “very serious medical emergency.”

He was set to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022 in Sin City.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference, which People obtained on Monday.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

The comedian is recovering at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. The specifics of his condition are unknown at this time.