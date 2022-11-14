Updated lineup for WWE Survivor Series

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor has been announced for WWE Survivor Series. Styles issued the challenge on tonight’s RAW and said this will be the match to end the war between Judgment Day and The O.C. Balor later accepted the challenge.

Two new women’s WarGames participants were also announced on RAW. Mia Yim is joining the team led by Bianca Belair, while Rhea Ripley is joining the team led by Bayley.

The match now has Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Yim vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross & Ripley. The final member of Belair’s team will be revealed next week.

Next week’s Raw will also see one member of each team wrestle to determine which team gets the numbers advantage inside War Games. The participants have not been announced yet.

Survivor Series War Games is scheduled for Saturday 11/26 from TD Garden in Boston. Here is the updated lineup-

–5 vs. 5 Men’s War Games Match: TBA vs. TBA

–5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games Match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, & TBA vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley

–SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Shotzi

-AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor