Updated card for Impact Wrestling Over Drive

Impact Wrestling has announced Masha Slamovich vs. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Last Woman Standing match for Over Drive.

Here is the updated lineup for the 11/18 Impact Wrestling Over Drive event from Louisville, KY-

–Last Woman Standing Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Masha Slamovich

-Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

–Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Moose

–Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (C) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino (C) vs. The Major Players

–Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel vs. PJ Black or Black Taurus

Impact World Championship Match Josh Alexander (C) vs. Kazarian