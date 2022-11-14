Updated card for Impact Wrestling Over Drive
Impact Wrestling has announced Masha Slamovich vs. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Last Woman Standing match for Over Drive.
Here is the updated lineup for the 11/18 Impact Wrestling Over Drive event from Louisville, KY-
–Last Woman Standing Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Masha Slamovich
-Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde
–Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Moose
–Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka (C) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino (C) vs. The Major Players
–Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel vs. PJ Black or Black Taurus
Impact World Championship Match Josh Alexander (C) vs. Kazarian