Update on former Knockout champion Brooke Tessmacher

The former Brooke Tessmacher posted the following on her Facebook page:

Let me reintroduce myself 💁🏻‍♀️

My name is Brooke Adams, I am a mommy of 2, an entrepreneur, exotic cat breeder and realtor with NextGen Realty.

I started my first business at 21 years old, a clothing store in the prestigous River Oaks shopping center. Simultaneously, I went from conquering the fitness industry to winning over 50 titles in beauty pageants around the world. During my time as a published model I would embark on an opportunity of a lifetime as a pro-wrestler. I went from being told I’d never make it to winning 3 Knockouts Championships and 1 tag team championship during my 12 years in professional wrestling for WWE, TNA, and IMPACT Wrestling. In those years as a professional wrestler I graced some of the largest arenas in the world with screaming fans! I went on to become a finalist in “The Amazing Race” and had my son on TLC’s “Rattled” reality series produced by Drew Barrymore.

I am now a successful realtor who did right under 17 million in sales in less than two years. I can assure you that doesn’t come with luck. It comes with passion in the industry and working countless hours. Every path I’ve taken and became successful in requires an immense amount of drive and dedication. Being a realtor is one of the most difficult professions out there. I don’t wake up to someone holding my hand telling me it’s time to show up. It’s all on me how I choose to run my business, how much and how hard I am going to work.

With this new market you’ll start to see agents falling like flies because only the best of the best will be able to ride this market out. No matter what market we are in buyers will still need to buy and sellers will need to sell.

👉🏻 So who are you going to call to get the job done? BROOKE ADAMS #thewrestlerofrealestate is who!!! I am your girl if you’re looking for an agent with real expertise, compassion for your journey, a problem solver, and an agent who will not accept NO for an answer. I will fight for you just like I did in the ring from the start to the end of the transaction while keeping the process as smooth as possible.

🔉Are you ready for a strategy session in buying and selling?