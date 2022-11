Otis & Chad Gable vs. Matt Riddle & Elias on tonight’s RAW has been changed to Riddle vs. Gable in a singles match. There is no reason for the change as of this writing.

Here is the updated Raw lineup for tonight in Louisville, Kentucky-

-Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable

-The Miz hosts MizTV to apologize for recent actions with Dexter Lumis

-WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (Non-Title)