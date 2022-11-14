News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will air live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

RAW will be headlined by WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will also feature a follow-up to The O.C. bringing Mia Yim back last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley. It’s also likely that Austin Theory will appear tonight for a follow-up on last week’s unsuccessful Money In the Bank cash-in.

Besides those already announced for matches or segments, the WWE Events website has Theory, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Bobby Lashley advertised. The arena website has these same Superstars advertised, plus Kevin Owens and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The dark main event advertised locally is Lashley vs. Matt Riddle vs. Rollins with his title on the line.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Matt Riddle and Elias to “form a band” vs. Alpha Academy

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a non-title match

* The Miz hosts a special edition of MizTV to apologize and address recent allegations made by Johnny Gargano