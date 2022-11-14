Kevin Owens possibly hurt at live event

Kevin Owens may have suffered an injury at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI.

Owens defeated Austin Theory but appeared to have suffered a knee injury at one point. Fans in attendance noted how Owens went down on his knee, and the match was called off soon after that moment. Owens reportedly came down from the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. He immediately clutched the knee as the referee checked on him. He then got back up, went right to the Stunner and got the pin on Theory. Owens had to be helped away from the ringside area by a referee after the match. Another fan noted that he was limping around after the match.

It remains to be seen if Owens is legitimately injured, or if he was just selling the match.

Owens has not appeared on RAW since he and Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy on 9/26. He has continued to work non-televised live events since then. Owens is advertised locally for tonight’s RAW but that is not confirmation that he will be there as he was also advertised for other recent shows.