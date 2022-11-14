Kevin Owens injury notes

As noted, Kevin Owens suffered an apparent knee injury during his win over Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to fans in attendance, Owens came down from the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. He immediately clutched the knee as the referee checked him out. He then got back up, went right to the Stunner and got the pin on Theory. Owens was helped away from the ring by a referee, and was limping.

In an update, PWInsider confirmed that Owens “tweaked” his knee during the spot, with the Wrestling Observer reporting that Owens suffered a MCL sprain. The injury is to Owens’ right knee. It was noted how there’s hope that Owens only suffered the MCL sprain, with the idea it could be more than that once he undergoes the first tests. It was believed that Owens feared he blew out his knee in taking the bump.

There’s still no timeframe for Owens’ return to in-ring action, and no word on the severity of the injury, but a MCL sprain can take around six weeks to heal, which would put Owens back in time for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The type of recovery and the time needed on the shelf will depend on the severity of the injury.

