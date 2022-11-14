Abadon reportedly hurt at indy event

PWInsider reports that AEW star Abadon suffered an injury while working Warriors of Wrestling’s Intergender Warfare event in Brooklyn, NYC on Saturday. Word going around is that she likely suffered a broken collarbone.

Abadon was executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace when she landed bad and was injured. The match was immediately stopped and Abadon was taken to a local hospital. There is currently no timeframe for how long Abadon might be out of action, and she has not commented publicly on her status as of this writing.