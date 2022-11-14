11/14/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Nov 14, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Matt Menard and Paul Wight are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.

  1. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana) defeated Big Cuzzo and Teddy Goodz
  2. Tay Melo defeated Paris Van Dale
  3. Trios Tag Team Match
    Matt Hardy and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Channing Thomas, Kyle Bradley, and Smiley Fairchild
  4. Athena defeated Kayla Sparks
  5. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan)
  6. ROH Pure Championship Match
    Daniel Garcia (c) defeated Leon Ruffin
  7. 10 defeated Jora Johl
  8. AR Fox defeated Serpentico
  9. Riho and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga (w/Baliyan Akki)

