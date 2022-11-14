11/14/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Matt Menard and Paul Wight are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.
—
- Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana) defeated Big Cuzzo and Teddy Goodz
- Tay Melo defeated Paris Van Dale
- Trios Tag Team Match
Matt Hardy and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Channing Thomas, Kyle Bradley, and Smiley Fairchild
- Athena defeated Kayla Sparks
- The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan)
- ROH Pure Championship Match
Daniel Garcia (c) defeated Leon Ruffin
- 10 defeated Jora Johl
- AR Fox defeated Serpentico
- Riho and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga (w/Baliyan Akki)