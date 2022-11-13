‘Young Rock’ viewership slips, Lady Frost wins title, and Anthony Ogogo note

– Lady Frost Has become the first ever WrestlePro women’s champion.

– Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of NBC’s Young Rock was down from last week, once again getting the lowest numbers of the series. The show had 1.311 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.795 million. It had a 0.2 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

= In an interview with Cultaholic (via Fightful), Anthony Ogogo praised Cody Rhodes and spoke about their match getting time cut from it at AEW Double or Nothing. The two fought at last year’s event, which Rhodes won.

He said: “My favorite moment, retrospectively, was going to work every week and knowing what you’re doing, which doesn’t happen in wrestling. Everything is last minute [laughs]. When you’re working with an EVP, he had his stuff planned. He’s obviously the best wrestler I ever wrestled. He was the first person I ever locked up with. Working with him it was a bit unfair because he’s so good. No one is as good as him. I don’t want to get into trouble, so I’m not going to talk too much. Sometimes silence speaks a thousand words. I asked for the anthem, they said no for certain things, certain reasons. I asked for people dressed up like beefeaters. I didn’t get it. I asked for a few things to really ramp up. We actually lost…the match was good, it could have been really good, we lost six minutes of our match because time constraints. I think there was a battle royale before that went heavy. We filmed a really cool Rocky montage, a five-minute cool Rocky montage. The promo packages before the match, think of Austin and the Rock, by the time the bell goes, you’re frothing at the mouth. We filmed something really cool for that, but we had to cut that because of time. We had to cut 40% of our match time, which was the moments. The moments between the moves. Our match could have been better had we didn’t have to cut our time because we had these special moments planned and they had to go. That was really frustrating. It was my first foray on the big stage. I didn’t get my bulldogs, I didn’t get my beefeaters. The match wasn’t quite what it could have been because of time constraints, which I understand. After that, we had a big meeting, ‘people have to stick to their times.’ It’s not fair people having their matches [cut] because other people’s unprofessionalism. It was a great way to make my way. I had a lot of fun. I would have liked certain things to change, like certain outcomes be a little different. I believe I can be a player in pro wrestling moving forward. I feel I will be a big deal.“