WWE News and Notes

– During this week’s episode of Smackdown, it was revealed that Sami Zayn was absent due to personal reasons. Zayn took to Twitter and wrote a message in Arabic which is often used in Islam when someone close to you passes away. Zayn is scheduled to compete on Smackdown next week against Butch in the Smackdown World Cup.

– Gunther recently spoke with WMBD News, where the Ring General discussed a number of industry-related topics, which included him naming Brock Lesnar as an all-time dream opponent. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his dream match would be against Lesnar:

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work.”

– According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer, Triple H doesn’t want to keep using NXT footage to promote a main roster PLE. Triple H’s main goal for Survivor Series: WarGames is for the camera crew to get “great visual shots” to help the company promote the show in the future.

– Mustafa Ali is taking part in the Smackdown World Cup, and a new report has an update on his brand status following the announcement. Friday’s episode of Smackdown revealed that Ali is part of the tournament alongside Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, Santos Escobar, and Braun Strowman. While many believed this meant Ali would be part of the Blue Brand moving forward, Fightful Select reports that this is not the case.

Ali has been busy on Raw feuding with Seth Rollins over the United States Championship, and the site reports that according to WWE sources he is still a member of the Raw roster. Ali will work both Raw and Smackdown during the tournament. There was no reason given as to why Ali is part of the tournament instead of another Smackdown star.

The winner of the World Cup will be the next challenger to Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship.

